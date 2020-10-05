Each spring and summer, thousands of female Northern diamondback terrapins along the New Jersey coast make an arduous — and often hazardous — trek across roads so they can lay their eggs in wetlands. Terrapins are turtles that live in brackish water, which is a mix of fresh and saltwater. Many get crushed in the trek by drivers rushing to the beaches. Other terrapins get stuck in storm drains. Still more get injured in the wild.