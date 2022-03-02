Lead has been found in drinking water faucets and fountains in 92% of schools in Atlantic County that provided testing data to the state, and that is “just the tip of the toxic iceberg” for schools throughout the state, according to an analysis released Wednesday by two environmental groups.

The analysis conducted by the nonprofits Environment New Jersey and the Black Church Center for Justice and Equality looked at lead testing data from 66 schools in all 25 school districts in Atlantic County. There are data for six other schools the researchers weren’t able to access.

It drilled down in two districts for a deeper dive: Pleasantville and Galloway Township. Lead was detected in the water at about 45% of locations tested in both districts using the most recent publicly data available.

Annette Giaquinto, Galloway’s superintendent of schools, disputed that specific finding, though she had not viewed the full report.

“The correct percentage is 4.4% (8 out of 180 tested) and of the 8,” she said in an email, those that tested positive “are either in areas not used for consumption or are in the process of being remediated.”

Giaquinto noted the district is currently lead testing for the 2021-2022 school year.

“I want to assure you that our district takes the health and well-being of our students and staff quite seriously,” Giaquinto wrote.

The two groups that conducted the analysis say the discrepancy might be that Giaquinto is citing a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency “action level” of 15 parts per billion requiring certain actions be taken, such as line replacement.

However, the EPA has set the maximum contaminant level goal for lead in drinking water at zero because it can be harmful to human health even at low exposure levels. Lead is persistent, and it can accumulate in the body over time. It can be particularly harmful to children and can cause behavior and learning problems, lower IQ and hyperactivity, slowed growth, hearing problems, and anemia. It is also more dangerous for pregnant women.

The groups included any level of lead detected in their analysis.

New Jersey began testing for lead after the issue became national news in Flint, Mich., beginning in 2014.

The same two nonprofits performed an analysis on Bergen County in 2019 because they felt it was a good representation of northern New Jersey. They found lead present in 55% of faucets in Bergen County schools.

This year, the groups chose Atlantic County, where about 43,000 students attend schools, as a representative South Jersey county system. Doug O’Malley, director of Environment New Jersey, called Atlantic “a Goldilocks county — not too big and not small, not too rural, not too suburban or urban.”

The groups found, for example, that Reeds Road School in Galloway Township showed lead present in 49 of its water sources — the most in either district.

As an example of high levels of lead that were reported, the analysis cited 695 parts per billion of the metal at Roland Rogers School in Galloway and 229 parts per billion at Washington Avenue School in Pleasantville.

Jerome Page, president of the Pleasantville school board, said “it is clear with me that this issue has to be addressed ... we have to continue to stay with it.”

Lead is present not just in N.J. schools but also in many households. In all, 186,830 households, or about 6% of all households, have recently been notified by their local water departments that a service line — the pipe that connects a water main in the street to a building — has been found to contain the metal.

The notices are part of a new state law designed to force water systems to replace all lead service lines by 2031.

As for schools, the two nonprofits are advising that they:

Replace all fountains with water bottle/hydration stations equipped with filters certified to remove lead.

Install filters on any other taps used for drinking water, cooking or beverage preparation.

Close taps where tests have detected lead in the water.

Replace lead service lines and lead-bearing fixtures or plumbing.

Willie Francois, president of the Black Church Center for Justice and Equality, said during a press conference announcing the results that lead is a national issue for black churches and social justice.

“We cannot have the nation we deserve without the cities we deserve,” Francois said. “And we cannot have the cities we deserve without the schools we deserve. And we cannot have the schools we deserve if there are still issues of safety around drinking water.”

Julia Geskey, a clean water associate with the Environment New Jersey Research and Policy Center, and an author of the report, cited lead as a widespread issue facing many school districts, including Philadelphia.

“Unfortunately, today’s data is likely just the tip of the toxic iceberg when it comes to the threat of lead contamination in our schools’ drinking water,” Geskey said. “As long as there is lead in the plumbing or pipes. Any tap without a filter can ultimately be serving this lead wastewater to our kids.”