Sunoco Pipeline LP’s Mariner East project in Chester County leaked at least 1,000 gallons of drilling fluid into Marsh Creek Lake, a central feature in the state park of the same name, according to several environmental organizations that monitor operations.
Virginia Cain, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, said the agency is aware of the situation and sent representatives to the location Monday and Tuesday. Cain did not have further information, but said the DEP would release details later today.
However, the Clean Air Council said in a news release that the pipeline operations, “released at least 1,000 gallons of horizontal directional drilling (HDD) fluid, an industrial waste, into Marsh Creek Lake, the center of Marsh Creek State Park and a reservoir for much of Chester County’s drinking water.”
It said the fluid contains bentonite clay and chemical additives it said can “smother aquatic life.”
Sunoco, owned by Energy Transfer LP, is building the Mariner East pipeline system in the area. A representative of the company could not be reached immediately for comment.
The Clean Air Council said photographs show, “a large plume of gray water snaking hundreds of feet into the lake.”
The potential impact on the overall health of the lake, however, was not clear.
Environmental groups in the past have urged the DEP to prevent Sunoco from its plans near the park because of the risk of spills.
“Sunoco again has failed to take seriously the danger its construction poses to drinking water supplies and other water resources,” the Clean Air Council said in a statement.
Alex Bomstein, an attorney at Clean Air Council, said a Sunoco geologist had included in a previous report before drilling began that there was a “moderate to high risk of a spill” in the area.
West Whiteland Residents for Pipeline Safety, a local citizens group, posted a picture of muddied water and what it identified as Sunoco workers at the scene.
Ginny Kerslake, a member of the West Whiteland group, said she was at the lake Monday night and again Tuesday. She said the spill appears to have originated near one of the branches of the lake, off Park Road.
“I have seen it first hand,” she said of the spill. “Like many people, we frequently enjoy that lake. It’s devastating this has been allowed to happen.”
Marsh Creek State Park is in north-central Chester County. The 1,784-acre park contains the 535-acre Marsh Creek Lake, widely used for fishing and boating.