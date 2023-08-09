The Perseids will star this weekend as the moon wanes. Here’s where to see them in the Philly region.

The Perseid meteor showers streak through the night sky around this time every August, but this year their peak is arriving at a fortuitous conjunction — on a weekend, and with barely a cuticle of moon to interfere with the show.

What’s more, the weather might even cooperate.

“Perfect,” says Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer at the Franklin Institute. You might even say the timing is something that happens “once in a blue moon,” and that’s particularly relevant in this case.

Disregard some of those outsize estimates of meteor numbers that defy ground and sky truth, advises Bill Cooke, the head of NASA’s Meteoroid Environments Office, who has been meteor-watching for 50 years.

Realistically, he says, in a reasonably dark, open area with the Milky Way visible, one might see as many as 40 to 50 meteors an hour at the absolute peak early Sunday.

In developed areas, where one can make out the Big Dipper, the hourly number would be closer to eight to 10. In Center City, where the night sky is essentially a rumor, take what you can get and derive some pleasure from knowing that a remarkable cosmic event is unfolding way overhead.

About the Perseids

The Perseids derive their name from the fact that they appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus, which is about 250 million light years away and has nothing to do with the spectacle.

Annually during its orbit around the sun, our planet encounters the remnants of the comet Swift-Tuttle, named for its 19th-century discoverers.

Most of its debris consists of icy particles no bigger than sand grains, but when they enter our atmosphere, 50 to 75 miles up, they can set off a magic show as they hurtle toward the surface at 130,000 mph and become incandescent.

What you’ll see

The meteors appear as streaks in the sky, in all directions, like celestial fireflies.

Some of the fragments consist of rocky or metallic material, and on occasion that may burst into fireballs and perhaps make it to the Earth’s surface, in which case they are called meteorites.

No need to wear a helmet, however. According to Astronomy.com, researchers estimate that statistically a space rock should hit a human being about once every nine years. With about eight billion people on the planet, those aren’t terrible odds.

Cooke says most of them fizz out before they get within 50 miles of Earth.

When to see them

NASA cameras picked up a Perseid meteor back on July 26, and they will be around until the end of August.

However, they are due to reach their peak early Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and we do mean early, as in the hours before first light, although some will be visible before conventional bedtimes.

As the planet rotates, Perseus — in this case, “the radiant” — appears above the horizon about 10 p.m. and Earth turns toward the heavier meteor traffic overnight.

The show typically gets going around 11 p.m., and gains in intensity toward daybreak. Cooke estimates the absolute peak would be between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Where to see them

This is the hard part.

You want an area away from trees and buildings with minimal light interference.

If you really want a dark sky, the place to be would be Cherry Springs State Park, in Coudesport, Pa., celebrated by skywatches nationwide as a refuge from light pollution. But that’s a five-hour drive from Philly, and it’s likely to be mighty crowded up that way this weekend.

Locally, here are a few options, all free:

French Creek State Park: Straddling the border of Chester and Berks Counties, it has long been a popular destination for sky enthusiasts, and it stays open at night. The skywatch crowd typically gathers at the Hopewell Lake parking lot. Park phone number, 610-582-9680. Nockamixon State Park: The Bucks-Mont Astronomy Club is hosting a Perseid viewing party at the Tohickon Boat Launch from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the park, located in the Quakertown area of Bucks County. “While we are waiting for full darkness ... we will be presenting a program on meteor showers and also the upcoming solar eclipses,” said the club’s Dwight Dulsky. Park phone number, 215-529-7300. Bass River State Forest: Volunteer Wayne Vogel will lead a Perseid watch starting at 11 p.m. Saturday at the Lake Absegami parking area at the facility, in Hammonton, N.J. Organizers recommend bringing a chair and binoculars. Contact 609-296-1114 or email Lisa.Ziff-Riley@dep.nj.gov. Wharton State Forest: The Batsto park is also popular among night-sky fans. The West Jersey Astronomical Society will convene a Perseid event starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Telescopes will be set up in the field adjacent to the Batsto Visitor Center parking lot. Contact 609-561-0024.

Roads less traveled by

The Franklin Institute’s Pitts recommends driving toward Cape May, but not all the way.

He avoids the beach, where water vapor is prone to veil the night skies. Ideally you want the air bone dry, as they would be in the desert Southwest. Take Route 55 to 40, and along Route 40 you’ll find side roads beneath dark skies.

Once in a blue moon

The Aug. 30 full moon — a super-size “super moon” making its closest approach of the year — is also a blue moon, meaning it’s the second of the month. The first was on Aug. 1

Since the Perseid peak is occurring toward the middle of the lunar cycle, the moon will be a waning crescent this weekend on its way to temporary obscurity.

Meteor watchers can be grateful.