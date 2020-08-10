The Perseid meteor shower is an annual star-gazing summer spectacular, but some years are better than others.
Jim Cahill, an amateur astronomer from Erwinna, Bucks County, said this year is shaping up to look pretty good — or at least better than 2019.
“Last year we had a full moon that drowned out the whole sky,” Cahill said. “This year, the moon will be in its last quarter.”
In other words, the sky will be darker with less moonlight. And, Cahill said, both Monday and Tuesday nights look to be clear. The Perseid, watched by millions each year, is expected to reach its peak late Tuesday, and early into Wednesday.
The Perseid is usually the best meteor shower to view for those living in the Northern Hemisphere. It occurs from July into August, and peaks with up to 60 meteors an hour. The meteors are essentially dust left behind from the Swift-Tuttle comet. The particles burn up as they enter the earth’s atmosphere and are often referred to as shooting or falling stars.
Earthsky.org says the Perseids peaks Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. But, Cahill said it looks to be more clouds in the forecast for Wednesday in the region.
He is willing to drive hours to view such celestial events. His favorite viewing location is Cherry Springs State Park in Potter County. But he knows many aren’t able or willing to drive that far.
For Philadelphians, it will be tough to view because of city light.
So the best viewing places locally are state parks, he said, such as Nockamixon in Quakertown, or in more rural areas of Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties. Local and county parks aren’t usually the best locations because they often close at sunset, and the best viewing won’t be until after midnight, though you can still see the shooting stars before then.
But, he said Jersey shore beaches, such as Avalon, are also great places for viewing. And the Pinelands, at locations such as Belleplain State Forest, also make great viewing areas.
Cahill suggests downloading one of the many sky watching apps, such as SkyView or SkySafari, for more information. He uses the app to look for the Perseus constellation, named after Perseus of Greek mythology. The Perseid meteor shower has its point of origin in the constellation.
Then, sit or lay back, and enjoy the show.