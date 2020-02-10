An explanation would require a blackboard full of equations, but the end result makes intuitive sense. The more people a pollster calls, the higher the chance of getting an accurate result — that is, the narrower the margin of error. If we polled everyone, we would know how everyone felt — a margin of error of zero. But even if we survey just 500 people in a large population, it turns out the margin of error is still fairly narrow. Do the calculations, and the margin for this sample size is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, using what’s called a 95% confidence interval.