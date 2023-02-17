Three Sixers storylines to follow during NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City

For teams like the 76ers, who sit at 38-19 and third in the Eastern Conference, All-Star Weekend typically provides an opportunity to showcase their stars. That is not the case for this year’s Sixers, who will be represented by Joel Embiid and Mac McClung, a newly signed two-way player.

But that doesn’t mean that there are no storylines to follow from Salt Lake City. We dig into whether Embiid will play, how McClung will perform and what a little rest and recovery can do for James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and P.J. Tucker.

» READ MORE: Sixers center Joel Embiid reiterates he could sit out NBA All-Star Game

Will Joel Embiid play in the All-Star Game?

Embiid’s health has always been an issue. The center didn’t play in his first two NBA seasons as he recovered from a stress fracture in his foot and “The Process” served as a blanket that allowed him plenty time to recover.

He’s become much more reliable as his career has progressed, but Sixers fans still gasp every time the big man hits the floor at the Wells Fargo Center. But Embiid doesn’t simply take hits. He has also been known to inflict a bit of pain on his opponents and bang in the post as one of the NBA’s few traditional centers.

Advertisement

Both aspects of his game likely play a part in Embiid’s reluctance to fully commit to play in Sunday’s All-Star Game. As has been the case often in his career, Embiid, who has endured left foot soreness this season, remains a game-time decision. “I’m not sure,” Embiid told reporters. “I’m not healthy. I haven’t been healthy for the past three weeks — a month.”

» READ MORE: Dewayne Dedmon, who experienced ‘The Process,’ appreciates how far the Sixers have come

How will Mac McClung perform?

The newest member of the Sixers will be more involved in All-Star festivities than any player on the roster, including their core stars Embiid, Harden, Maxey and Tobias Harris. McClung earned his place in the Rising Stars Game and Slam Dunk Contest as a member of the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G-League affiliate.

Known as a high-flyer since his high school days, McClung posted well-rounded stats for the Blue Coats, garnering the Sixers’ attention as he posted 19.1 points on 57.9% from the field and 50.0% from three in 18 games.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey hopes rediscovering ‘spirit’ leads to strong stretch run with Sixers’ second unit

While he’s played a few NBA games and participated in Summer League, this will be the biggest stage on which McClung has performed. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be prepared for the moment. The Rising Stars game will be light on defense, giving McClung a chance to show off his jumping ability and outside shooting. As for the Slam Dunk Contest, which has needed an injection of energy, McClung could be just what they need. He’s a creative dunker who made history as the first G-League player to participate in the event.

A rare respite

The quiet work the Sixers do over this extended break will likely have the biggest impact on their well-being for the remainder of the season. The rest and recovery for players like Harden, Maxey, and Tucker, who have all missed time for injury this season, will play a large part in their remaining 25-game stretch.

Starting in late Feb. and March, the Sixers play one of the toughest schedules in the league, and they’ll need their rest to make a deep run in an Eastern Conference that is currently dominated by the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.