Is it the injuries? Ben Simmons, now an elite defender, missed all but the first 5 minutes Saturday against the Bucks. Joel Embiid, who has made the all-defensive second team the past two seasons, has missed 16 games. Josh Richardson, a fine defender, has missed 14. The problem with this explanation is, all three have missed games at home, too. And other teams show up without their better players all the time, regardless of the site.