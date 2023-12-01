Without stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Sixers come up just short vs. Celtics

BOSTON — The 76ers were Team Depleted on Friday night and didn’t have a chance against the Boston Celtics.

So the thinking goes.

The Celtics were in a dogfight before escaping TD Garden with a 125-119 victory over the Sixers, who were without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Nicolas Batum.

Patrick Beverley’s foul shot gave the Sixers a 116-115 lead with 2 minutes, 28 seconds left. However, the Celtics responded with an 8-0 run to take a 123-116 cushion with 18 seconds remaining. Marcus Morris pulled the Sixers within four points with a three-pointer at the 5.6 mark. But that was as close as they would get.

Advertisement

And they were able to keep things close because Beverley showed glimpses of when he scored 37.3 points per game as a senior at Chicago’s John Marshall Metropolitan High School. Mo Bamba also reminded us of when he was a McDonald’s All American at Westtown School.

They also got a lift when Celtics All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum, who had 21 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, was ejected with 2.6 seconds left in the third quarter after arguing a foul call. That play was upgraded to a Flagrant Foul 1, and Robert Covington, who was elbowed in the face, made all three foul shots to give the Sixers a 97-95 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Beverley and Bamba were just two of the Sixers who stepped up and nearly pulled off a thrilling upset.

Beverley finished with season highs of 26 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. He made 10 of 15 shots. Sixteen of his points came in the first half.

Meanwhile, Bamba had season highs of 11 points and six rebounds in 19:30 off the bench.

De’Anthony Melton finished with 21 points before fouling out with 5:08 to play. Covington had 18 points, five rebounds, and five steals off the bench. Paul Reed had 14 points and four rebounds, while Morris added 13. Tobias Harris had 14 points, five rebounds, four steals, and three assists but committed four costly turnovers. He also missed eight straight field shots, most of them at the rim, and also missed a pair of foul shots with 3.9 seconds left.

Derrick White had 21 points for the Celtics (15-4).

Embiid was not with the team at TD Garden while dealing with an illness. Maxey was scratched from the game 30 minutes before tipoff for the same reason. Batum was scratched at the same time for a hyperextended right index finger.

So it wasn’t surprising that they lost to the NBA’s first-place Celtics without their two best players and Batum, their glue guy. But they kept things competitive and had an opportunity to win.

This was the second consecutive game Embiid has missed with an illness. He also missed their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 22 with left hip soreness.

» READ MORE: Jay Wright almost left Villanova to become Sixers coach over a decade ago. Here’s why he stayed.

The Sixers (12-7) dropped to 0-3 this season without the reigning MVP. All three opponents — the Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans and Timberwolves — built first-quarter leads by shooting the lights out.

The Timberwolves led 37-20 at the conclusion of the first quarter on 60% shooting. The Pelicans took a 39-24 lead into the second quarter on 78.7% shooting. Those teams dominated by attacking the paint.

On Friday, the Celtics did most of their damage from the three-point line. They led 44-36 after one quarter while shooting 70.0%. They made 8 of 11 three-pointers. However, the Sixers kept it close by pushing tempo, forcing turnovers, and hitting clutch shots.

They opened the second quarter on a 17-8 run to take a 53-52 lead with 7:18 left and took a 72-69 lead into the half.