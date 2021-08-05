LAS VEGAS — Danny Green is staying put.

The swingman agreed late Wednesday to a two-year, $20 million contract to stay with the 76ers, a league source confirmed. Green’s “Inside The Green Room” cohost, Harrison Sanford, was first to report the agreement.

It comes after Green and the Sixers were nowhere close to a deal that would keep him with the team during the first two days of free-agency period. In addition, representatives from the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans were reaching out to him.

The Sixers had acquired Green, Terrance Ferguson, and Vincent Poirier on Dec. 8 from the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford, a protected 2025 first-round pick, Theo Maledon (the 34th pick in the draft), and the rights to Vasilije Micic.

Green quickly became one of the Sixers’ veteran leaders and the glue guy in the starting lineup. The 34-year-old averaged 9.5 points and shot 40.5% on three-pointers this past season. He also had a career-tying 1.3 steals per game and 0.8 blocks while playing in 69 of 72 regular-season games.

The New York native has a knack for complementing elite players and winning NBA titles. Green helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship. That marked his second straight NBA title and third overall. He also won it with the 2019 Toronto Raptors and 2014 San Antonio Spurs.

The Sixers missed Green’s calmness, leadership and ability to hit big shots in the Eastern Conference semifinal series loss to the Atlanta Hawks after he suffered a season-ending calf strain early in Game 3.

So far, the Sixers have been able to re-sign Green and reserve swingman Furkan Korkmaz in free agency. They also added reserve power forward Georges Niang and center Andre Drummond, who will back up Joel Embiid. Drummond has a one-year minimum deal.

Drummond signed his contract after arriving at the Sixers practice facility on Wednesday and undergoing medical testing. Teams are allowed to sign and announce one- and two-year minimum deals before the end of the NBA moratorium. Other free agents can’t sign their deals until the moratorium ends at 12:01 p.m. Friday.