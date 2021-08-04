LAS VEGAS — The 76ers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed Jaden Springer to his rookie contract.

This comes six days after they selected the former Tennessee guard with the 28th pick in the NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Springer participated in the first day of training camp for the Sixers’ NBA Summer League team on Wednesday at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada and will be a key part of the roster.

The 6-foot-4 guard led Tennessee in scoring with 12.5 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this past season as a freshman. He earned Southeastern Conference All-Freshman honors.

The Charlotte native, who won’t turn 19 until Sept. 25, has a lot of potential. He can play both guard positions, but he’s not a true point guard and is a little undersized for a typical NBA shooting guard.

But Springer doesn’t have a problem scoring the basketball.

He is someone teams can take a flyer on because of his youth. But while he’s someone they will have to wait on to develop, Springer has a knack for scoring and could be special in a couple of seasons.