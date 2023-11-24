Joel Embiid returns to practice, is probable for the Sixers’ game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joel Embiid returned to 76ers practice Friday evening and is listed as probable to play in Saturday’s matchup at the Thunder.

“I’m pretty sure he’s good to go,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said following practice from the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue’s facility.

Nurse said Embiid was a full participant in Friday’s team session, which the coach described as a “full-contact, up-and-down-type practice.”

» READ MORE: Shake Milton thankful Sixers helped him ‘figure out how to stick’ in NBA

Embiid missed Wednesday’s loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves with left hip soreness, an issue he had been dealing with for about a week. The Sixers (10-5) were on the second night of a back-to-back, and Embiid had played 41 minutes, 2 seconds in an overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers the night prior.

Embiid, the reigning NBA MVP, entered Friday leading the league in scoring (31.9 points per game) while also averaging 11.3 rebounds, a career-high 6.1 assists and 1.8 blocks.