Sixers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. could return from his rib injury after being reevaluated in a week

Kelly Oubre Jr. could return to play for the 76ers in a week. The Sixers said Tuesday that the small forward will be reevaluated then as he recovers from a fractured rib.

“Yeah, there might be a chance,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said. “I think we’re still at a stage, we are not sure how he’s going to handle the contact part of it. ... Like if he handles that the first time out, OK, I think we are really close to that week timeline. Then if he doesn’t, we are probably going to be pushing some more days on that. Days, not weeks, on that.”

This comes after the small forward participated in individual on-court drills Monday at the team’s practice facility in Camden. He was scheduled to partake in more drills on Tuesday.

Oubre has not played since Nov. 10 after reportedly being struck by a hit-and-run driver the following day. He told police that he was struck by a car in Center City as he tried to cross the street. Oubre was expected to miss substantial time, but now he’s likely to return shortly.

The 6-foot-7, 203-pound forward is averaging 16.3 points on 50% shooting — including 37.8% on three-pointers — in eight games with five starts.

He signed a one-year, $2.89 million deal with the Sixers in September.