Strong fourth quarter powers Joel Embiid-led Sixers to a 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks

Doc Rivers feels the NBA trade deadline is a relief for some players.

“I think it’s always nice whether you want to go, stay, or whatever, you know where you are at,” the 76ers coach said before Friday’s game against the New York Knicks. “So I always thought that’s a relief for everybody.”

For Jalen McDaniels, Friday marked his introduction to the Sixers after being acquired from the Charlotte Hornets in a four-team trade involving the Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

» READ MORE: Sixers president Daryl Morey excited about newly acquired Jalen McDaniels’ two-way ability

Advertisement

McDaniels didn’t play in the 119-108 victory at the Wells Fargo Center, nor was he needed.

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden did what they do as the Sixers avenged Sunday’s loss to New York at Madison Square Garden.

Embiid had game highs of 35 points and 11 rebounds. Maxey added 27 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including making 5 of 8 three-pointers off the bench. The third-year guard also had three steals while snapping out of a recent funk.

Harden added 20 points, a game-high 12 assists, and eight rebounds. The trio enabled the Sixers (35-19), who are third in the Eastern Conference, to snap a two-game skid.

All-Star Julius Randle had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks (30-27). Former Villanova star Jalen Brunson added 30 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.

Unlike Sunday, the Sixers came to play in the fourth quarter, making 6 of 11 three-pointers and outscoring the Knicks, 27-15. In the last meeting, they made just 3 of 16 shots, including going 0-for-6, in the fourth quarter.

On this night, the Sixers also benefited from getting defensive stops. They held the Knicks to 6-for-17 shooting in the final quarter.

“When you get stops and you are not taking the ball out of the net every time,” Maxey said, “you are able to advance the ball and make them cause matchup problems to where guys get open threes. Open threes in transition, it’s hard to defend.”

Afroman

Embiid took the braids out of his hair sometime between the morning shootaround and before the game. As a result, he played with a huge Afro. And on this night, the Sixers’ version of “Afroman” was his usual self. Embiid finished with 15 first-quarter points on 7-of-9 shooting.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Joel Embiid to start NBA All-Star game as an injury replacement

However, things cooled off for Embiid in the second quarter.

The 7-foot-2, 280-pounder, who was named an All-Star Game starter as an injury replacement, cooled off in the second quarter. He scored four points from the foul line but didn’t attempt a shot for 6 minutes, 47 seconds. Embiid then scored on a layup 20 seconds into the third quarter.

However, aside from showing a few bursts of energy, Embiid looked sluggish early in the second quarter. At one point, a fan yelled “Wake up, Joel.” He appeared to find his groove as the quarter progressed.

Embiid tallied eight points, including the final six, during the Sixers’ 13-0 run that gave them an 87-86 lead at the 3:21 mark of the third. He ended up scoring 13 points in the quarter on 6-for-7 shooting. He finished the game with his best shooting percentage of the season (77.8%), making 14 of 18 shots.

But perhaps his biggest contribution was his three fourth-quarter assists. With the game on the line, the six-time All-Star trusted his teammates, passing out of double teams. Embiid scored three points in the fourth, attempting two shots and making one.

The assist leader

It’s time to drop “unofficial” title from Harden leading the league in assists.

He now has played in enough games to be listed atop the league leaders. Harden is averaging 10.9 assists. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić is second at 10.1, followed by Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton at 10.1.

A player has to compete in at least 70% of his team’s games to be officially eligible for an individual statistical title.

Harden missed 14 games earlier this season with a strained tendon in his right foot. He then missed road games on Dec. 31 against Oklahoma City and Jan. 21 against Sacramento with right foot injury management.

Friday’s game marked his 24th game with at least 10 points and 10 assists. That ranks fourth in the NBA. Harden also is the fourth Sixer ever with that many such games.

Brunson’s homecoming

Brunson is familiar with the rims at the Center. He played some of his home games here during his three seasons at Villanova. Friday, the point guard treated Sixers defenders like they were overmatched Big East opponents in the first quarter.

Brunson made his first five shots on a pair of layups, a jumper, and two three-pointers. He then assisted on a Randle three-pointer as the Knicks led, 18-7, with 7:46 left in the first quarter.

» READ MORE: Ben Simmons is the face of the Brooklyn Nets, which might not be good for anyone involved

The fifth-year veteran went on to finish with 20 first-quarter points on 8-for-10 shooting. And even that was a bit misleading. His last shot attempt of the quarter was a missed 29-foot three-pointer at the buzzer after he rushed up the court in 2.2 seconds.

Up next

The Sixers will face their second New York team in as many days. They take on the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Barclays Center. The game will mark Harden’s first game at the Nets home arena since they traded him to the Sixers on Feb. 10, 2022. This will be the third of four series meetings. The Sixers won the first two.