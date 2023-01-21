Sixers’ James Harden listed as questionable against the Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — James Harden missed the 76ers’ shootaround Saturday morning and is listed as questionable to play against the Sacramento Kings with right foot tendon injury management.

Harden, who leads the NBA with 11.2 assists per game, missed more than a month with a foot tendon strain earlier this season. He returned Dec. 5, and last rested the injury New Year’s Eve on the second night of a back-to-back in Oklahoma City.

Should Harden be held out of Saturday’s game, Tyrese Maxey likely would move into the starting lineup. Maxey recently shifted to a sixth-man role, giving the Sixers a scoring punch off the bench — and more defense in the starting lineup with De’Anthony Melton. If coach Doc Rivers wants to keep Maxey in that reserve role, Shake Milton is a contender to start or see more minutes off the bench.

Harden is averaging 21.5 points per game and has recorded three triple-doubles in his past seven outings. He totaled 16 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds during Thursday’s win at the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Sixers enter the matchup against the Kings on a four-game winning streak and in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record. This is the finale of a five-game road trip, their longest of the season.