TORONTO — Joel Embiid displayed his displeasure with the officiating after the 76ers’ 110-102 Game 4 loss to the Toronto Raptors in a sarcastic way.

The Sixers star gave referees Scott Foster, Ed Malloy, and Rodney Mott golf claps while exiting the Scotiabank Arena floor.

Embiid and teammates were noticeably upset with the officiating throughout the game.

There were times when the Sixers felt they were fouled and the referees didn’t make the call.

After the game, Embiid was asked if he thought a few more fouls could have been called.

The Sixers were called for 26 compared to the Raptors’ 20. Toronto also attempted 35 foul shots while the Sixers shot 25.

Embiid finished with 21 points on 7-for-16 shooting to go with eight rebounds, three assists and five turnovers. He attempted nine foul shots, making seven.

“I’m going to take my own advice and not complain about fouls,” he said, “but like I was doing at the end of the game: They did a great job. I admire the job that they did today.

“To me, it felt like they had one job coming in here tonight. And they got it done. Congrats to them, tonight.”

The Sixers came into Saturday’s game with a three-games-to-none advantage in the best-of-seven series. A victory would have marked the first time they had swept an opponent since beating the Milwaukee Bucks, 3-0, in a best-of-five, first-round series in 1991.

Embiid was asked if he was saying their job was to get this first-round series to Game 5.

“I don’t know,” he said with a laugh. “I really don’t know what I’m talking about, but you can figure it out.

“But they did a great job. … Like I said, I’m going to take my own advice, not complain about it. I guess next game they are not going to call it. I’m going to be even more aggressive, offensively and defensively.”

He’s prepared to be physical on Monday, even as his right thumb injury remains an issue.