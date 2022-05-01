The Miami Heat will also be without an All-Star player for Game 1 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series against the 76ers.

Six-time All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry will miss Game 1 with a hamstring injury, according to Yahoo Sports.

Game 1 is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday at FTX Arena in Miami.

The Cardinal Dougherty and Villanova product has been sidelined since straining his left hamstring on April 22 in Game 3 of the Heat’s first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, small forward Jimmy Butler said he would be ready to play in Game 1. The All-Star forward sat out the Heat’s Game 5 series-clinching win over the Hawks with knee soreness.

As expected, Joel Embiid did not travel with the Sixers Sunday to Miami, where Games 1 and 2 will be played Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

The MVP finalist is sidelined with an orbital fracture near his right eye and he also has a concusion. The team says there’s no timeline for his return beyond optimism that there’s a chance he could play this series. However, ESPN is reporting that he could return as soon as Game 3 or 4 when the series shifts to the Wells Fargo Center.

However, he would have to pass the protocols for that to happen and be cleared by a doctor during his mid-week follow-up for his orbital fracture.

In regards to concussion protocol, a player has to be symptom free for 24 hours to begin the process to return to play.

The process involves several steps: from riding a stationary bike at an elevated heart rate, to running on a treadmill, to on-court individual drills to a team workout. A neurological examination is performed after each step, and the player must be symptom free to move to the next step.

There’s no clear return timeline from concussion protocol because of the symptom-free requirement. But the timetable could be four days after becoming symptom free, if there’s no setbacks.

Game 2 is 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The series heads to Philly for Games 3 and 4, which will be played at 7:00 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. on May 8, respectively.

If needed, Game 5 would be May 10 in Miami; Game 6 would be May 12 in Philly; and Game 7 would be May 15 back in Miami.