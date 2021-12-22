Remember when it appeared that the 76ers’ COVID-19 outbreak was over? Turns out that is far from the case.

Danny Green was placed in the health and safety protocols and will miss Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center. Green is averaging 7.1 points and shooting 37.4% on three-pointers.

A vaccinated player who tests positive for COVID can typically return after a 10-day quarantine or following two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Green joins Andre Drummond, Shake Milton, and Georges Niang as Sixers players currently sidelined because of the coronavirus. The team will also be without Ben Simmons. The point guard has yet to play this season because he remains mentally unfit to compete for the Sixers and wants to be traded.

» READ MORE: COVID cripples Sixers’ schedule as NFL, NBA, NHL resume protocols they should’ve never quit | Marcus Hayes

Last month, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe all missed games because of COVID.

On the positive note, Tyrese Maxey (left quad contusion) and Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) are no longer listed on the injury report.

Atlanta is in worse shape than the Sixers. Trae Young, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari and former Sixers Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and Lou Williams are out due to protocols. Meanwhile, Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) and Friends’ Central School product De’Andre Hunter (right wrist recovery) will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Tyler Johnson signs with Sixers

The Sixers announced the signing of guard Tyler Johnson to a 10-day contract as part of the NBA roster hardship allowance created to combat COVID-19 stoppages. News of Johnson’s addition became public Monday.

Johnson has averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 348 career games over a nine-year career with stops with the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.

Blue Coats win

The Delaware Blue Coats defeated the Oklahoma City Blue, 106-98, in Wednesday’s NBA G-League Showcase Cup championship game in Las Vegas.

Braxton Key paced the top-seeded Blue Coats with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Jarron Cumberland added 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Delaware improved to 12-1.