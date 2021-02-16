Ben Simmons gets this. But it wasn’t as easy a pick as some might think. That’s because Jazz reserve Jordan Clarkson finished with a team-high 40 points, making 8 of 13 three-pointers. He had an electrifying performance. However, Simmons was the man. He scored a career-high 42 points to go with 12 assists and nine rebounds. The two-time All-Star shot 15-for-26 from the field and made 12 of 13 foul shots. His 15 made field goals were a career high.