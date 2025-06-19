Ace Bailey’s canceled workout in Philly could be part of ploy to handpick his draft destination, sources say

The 76ers still hold an advantageous position in the NBA draft, even after Ace Bailey canceled his private workout.

Now, it’s just a matter of how much conviction they have — and whether they wanted to select the Rutgers forward with the third pick to begin with.

But there are alarm bells to consider.

Multiple league sources said Bailey’s agent, Omar Cooper, wanted the Sixers to commit to him before his scheduled Friday workout. One league executive believes that Bailey, once a consensus top-three pick, probably will drop in the draft because of his agency’s tactics. Bailey remains the only American-based draft prospect to not visit any teams for a workout.

Another league executive believes that the agency wants Bailey to remain on the East Coast and play somewhere between Atlanta and New York.

But if the Sixers truly believe Bailey is their guy, they can stand pat and pick him. If not, they could select Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe, another preferred candidate, or trade down.

Edgecombe is a solid prospect, one the Sixers raved about following last week’s private workout and meeting. However, he might not be a good fit for a squad loaded at guard. While the other candidates could be better fits, selecting them third might seem like a reach.

So the Sixers have three options: Throw caution to the wind and take Bailey at No. 3, draft Edgecombe, or come up with a plan to get another player they covet.

League sources believe the Sixers are interested in trading the pick for the right deal.

Publicly, the team hasn’t ruled out picking Bailey. The Sixers scouted several Rutgers games this season and interviewed the 18-year-old at last month’s NBA draft combine in Chicago. So they have a pretty good idea of how his talents will translate.

But at this stage, taking Edgecombe or trading back might be safer options.

There already were red flags about Bailey’s shot selection, poor interviews at the combine, and lack of maturity. Selecting him after this latest incident could be viewed as a recipe for disaster.

This is Philly, and fans would never forgive the Sixers front office or Bailey if his career got off to a slow start. They would constantly say the team should have known better based on the predraft red flags.

He would have to immediately live up to lofty expectations and become a borderline Hall of Famer for people to forget this summer.

But for now, it benefits the Sixers to give the impression that they’re still committed to selecting him. That’s a must to maintain any possible trade leverage.

Sources say the Washington Wizards (who will select sixth), New Orleans Pelicans (seventh), and Brooklyn Nets (eighth) are interested in moving up to take him.

The draft is expected to start with the No. 3 pick since the Dallas Mavericks will take Duke forward Cooper Flagg first, and the San Antonio Spurs are expected to nab Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper second. So the Sixers can see what the Wizards, Pelicans, and Nets are willing to give up to acquire Bailey.

That said, it’s not uncommon for players to refuse to work out during the predraft process. And, usually, a player’s refusal to work out for a certain team has no bearing on whether he is drafted by that team.

Kristaps Porziņģis refused to have a face-to-face meeting or work out for the Sixers before the 2015 draft. As a result, the Sixers selected Jahlil Okafor third, and Porziņģis went fourth to the New York Knicks.

Like Porziņģis, Okafor did not work out for the Sixers. Meanwhile, Matisse Thybulle did not participate in any workouts for NBA teams before the 2019 draft. The guard received a promise from the Sixers. They selected Thybulle with the 20th pick after trading up four spots to acquire him from the Boston Celtics.

While the circumstances were different, the Sixers did the same with Tyrese Maxey in 2020 and Jared McCain last summer.

But let’s face it, being drafted by the Wizards, Pelicans, or Nets could provide an easier path to stardom for Bailey. In Philly, he would be at least a fourth option behind the Big Three of Joel Embiid, Maxey, and Paul George.

Stunting Bailey’s growth as a fourth option or role player could harm his career. He’s the type of player who needs to be heavily involved in the Sixers offense. If not, he could be another failed lottery pick.

Expectations come with an early slot in the NBA draft. Players of that ilk need to be developed and put in roles that will expedite their growth. The best way to do that is a prominent and pressure-free role on the court.

Bailey’s representatives know this. And one has to wonder if it had any bearing on his decision to cancel to the workout.

But, as a scout said, Bailey has the highest upside in the draft.

So what will the Sixers do, knowing they still hold all the cards?