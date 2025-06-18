Scouts and NBA players rave about Ace Bailey. Could his red flags still scare off the Sixers?

Ace Bailey failed to lead his team to the NCAA Tournament.

The Rutgers star makes the game more complicated than it needs to be, the type of player who will wow you one play and frustrate you the next.

Sources even say he interviewed poorly with NBA executives at last month’s draft combine.

He has the potential to become a bust. That fact has led some scouts to consider VJ Edgecombe and Tre Johnson better prospects. And it’s why Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are regarded as solid trade-down options.

He will be the most mysterious prospect in New York for next week’s NBA draft. Many say Bailey is special. But his draft picture is clouded by a long list of factors.

So what should the 76ers do with the No. 3 pick?

“You have to take him,” a Western Conference scout said of Bailey. “But you have to really know what you are getting. He has the highest upside. But why hasn’t he been more productive in the nuts and bolts, things that count? And there’s little things he doesn’t do.”

The scout said the 6-foot-8 wing wants to face the basket and be a perimeter player. But the scout pointed out that he scored 30 points in a game this season when he focused on producing with five dribbles or less.

“He also takes the tough, acrobatic shots,” the scout said. “I don’t need you to do that.”

Another knock on Bailey is a perceived lack of maturity. As a result, some have wondered whether the Sixers, long recognized for having a poor culture, would be an ideal fit for the 18-year-old. To their credit, the Sixers’ culture is improving with Tyrese Maxey assuming more of a leadership role. Veterans Paul George and Kyle Lowry also could serve as positive role models for a young and impressionable player.

But a team’s culture could make or break a young player’s career. Sources say Bailey’s immaturity isn’t associated with being a bad person or unruly. They referred to his maturity as “age-appropriate.”

“He’s not immature like a [butthead]. … He’s goofy,” a scout said. “Dancing in line. You are doing drills, he’s dancing. ‘Oh, that’s my song.’ … He’s playful, which is age-appropriate.”

But there also are concerns about the predraft advice Bailey has received.

Sources said he seemed unprepared to answer certain questions during team interviews at the combine. His camp also instructed him not to participate in private workouts, which left franchises wondering if the refusal is the result of a guarantee from another squad. But after initially refusing to visit the Sixers, Bailey is scheduled to work out for them this week.

Meanwhile, Baylor’s Edgecombe impressed the Sixers during his private workout and dinner with team brass and Maxey. If the Sixers don’t select Bailey, there’s some thought he could drop out of the top five.

Some also are wondering if this is part of his inner circle’s plan. Being drafted by the Washington Wizards (who select sixth) or New Orleans Pelicans (seventh) could provide an easier path to stardom for Bailey.

The Sixers already have a Big Three in Joel Embiid, George, and Maxey. The Charlotte Hornets (who select fourth) are led by LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridges. And the Utah Jazz (fifth) have Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson, while John Collins has until June 26 to opt into his $26.5 million player option for next season.

“But Bailey is the one if he hits,” the scout said. “If he hits, he’s better than Cooper Flagg. He’s more athletic. If they’re going one-on-one, I got Ace. I might be wrong, but I’m going with Ace.

“But the intricacies of a playoff game and knowing your assignments and stuff like that, I’m going with Cooper. I trust Cooper 100%.”

The scout said Duke’s Flagg, who is expected to be selected first by the Dallas Mavericks, comes from better basketball environments.

He played high school basketball for legendary coach Kevin Boyle at Montverde Academy in Florida. Boyle resigned in March to become the coach at SPIRE Academy in Ohio. But he built a dynasty at Montverde and developed more than 50 Division I athletes along with future NBA All-Stars — a list that includes Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, D’Angelo Russell, and former Sixer Ben Simmons.

Flagg then spent one season at Duke, which is college basketball royalty. The Blue Devils have won five NCAA championships and reached the Final Four 18 times.

Meanwhile, Bailey started his prep career at Boyd Buchanan School in his hometown, Chattanooga, Tenn. After his freshman year, he moved to Powder Springs, Ga., and enrolled at John McEachern High School. McEachern is where former NBA standout Josh Smith attended school before transferring to Oak Hill Academy in Virginia for his senior year.

Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro and former Atlanta Hawks second-round pick Sharife Cooper are other McEachern products. Cooper, whose father, Omar, is Bailey’s agent, plays professionally for JDA Dijon in the French LNB Pro A League.

After high school, Bailey spent a season at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights finished 15-17 for their 22nd losing campaign in 30 seasons. Rutgers has made only eight NCAA Tournament appearances, most recently in 2022. So the McDonald’s All American made headlines by choosing the Scarlet Knights over blue-blood programs. And as one of the program’s best players, it was easy for him to continue bad habits at the traditional Big Ten doormat.

Meanwhile, at Duke, there always are several McDonald’s All Americans eager to take your place if you struggle or don’t do things the right way. So Bailey’s journey is apples and oranges compared to Flagg’s. That’s partly why NBA types keep saying Bailey has the highest upside of the draft.

It’s also why the Sixers must do their due diligence while considering what to do with the third pick.

Edgecombe is more NBA-ready. He’s extremely athletic and possesses solid defensive instincts. However at 6-4, Edgecombe would be undersized as a small forward. Typically, teams want players who are 6-7 or 6-8 for that position. But if his shooting improves, Edgecombe could develop into a solid three-and-D player.

Johnson is another candidate to be selected with the third pick. The Texas shooting guard is regarded as the best shot creator of the draft. The 6-4, 190-pounder just needs to be more aggressive on the defensive end.

And Knueppel is the best shooter. The 6-7, 217-pound swingman out of Duke is also regarded as the best plug-and-play prospect for the Sixers.

He would be a solid acquisition if the Sixers traded the No. 3 pick to New Orleans for Nos. 7 and 23, which the Pelicans acquired Tuesday from the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers could select Knueppel seventh and add a much-needed post player at 23.

“But Ace is the only player in the top five that can do everything that teams want,” a league executive said.

George repeatedly raved about Bailey’s potential. So have Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony and former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

Yes, there are some red flags. Are the Sixers concerned enough to go in a different direction knowing what they’re potentially passing up?

“If Ace clicks,” the scout said, “he’s a Hall of Famer.”