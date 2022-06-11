On Wednesday, I spent a warm and sunny afternoon inside my home watching Hustle, Adam Sandler’s new film about a 76ers scout who, by finding and mentoring a promising young player from Spain, hopes to save his career in the NBA. That’s right. I couldn’t enjoy a beautiful day because I had to watch a basketball movie. Such are the heavy burdens of a sports columnist.

Hustle was worth being cooped up for two hours. It hits all the right notes of a good sports movie: an underdog figure overcoming adversity, enough authenticity to make the plot and the action plausible, enough humor and snappy dialogue to keep the whole thing moving. And for those fond of Philadelphia, it has plenty of local touches that gave it a warm familiarity.

i-circle_black