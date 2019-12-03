The Sixers resume action on Thursday in Washington against a Wizards team that went into Tuesday’s home game with Orlando third in the NBA in scoring (118.8 ppg.) but last in scoring defense, allowing 122.7 points per game. … Sixers starting guard Josh Richardson, who has missed the last three games with right hamstring tightness, went through an individual workout and received treatment on Tuesday, according to a team official. ... Sixers reserve guard Trey Burke, who missed Monday’s win over Utah with an upper respiratory illness, returned to practice on Tuesday. … Shake Milton, who returned from a G League assignment on Monday but didn’t play against Utah, didn’t practice on Tuesday and is being treated for right hip discomfort. ... Jonah Bolden was sidelined for Tuesday’s game with the Sixers G League affiliate the Wilmington Blue Coats, with right Achilles soreness and is considered day to day.