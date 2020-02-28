In a 115-106 win Thursday over the New York Knicks, Horford arguably had his best all-around game since Nov. 4, when he had 32 points, five rebounds, and four assists and shot 5-for-8 from three-point range in a 114-109 loss at Phoenix. Embiid missed the game while sitting out the second of a two-game suspension for an altercation with Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns.