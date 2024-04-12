The Sixers unveiled a statue in Allen Iverson’s honor along “Legends Walk” outside the team’s practice facility in Camden on Friday afternoon.

Iverson is one of the most iconic players in Sixers history. He led the franchise to its most recent NBA Finals appearance in 2001 and is the second leading scorer in franchise history. Honoring Iverson with a statue was a no-brainer.

The statue shows off Iverson’s signature handle and crossover. But when it was unveiled to the public, most people had just one thought — why is it so small?

Iverson has never been the tallest guy in the NBA — he was listed as “a six-foot guard” during his time with the Sixers — but the statue is small even with that in mind.

Some fans took the opportunity to call out much-maligned apparel company Fanatics, joking that they’d made the tiny statue.

There were many, many jokes …

Despite the fan uproar over the tiny statue, all of the statues outside the Sixers practice facility are of a similar small size. The Iverson statue is relatively aligned with the sizes of the other statues in the area, including Charles Barkley’s likeness, unveiled in 2019.

Since Iverson is hunched over dribbling, the statue looks even smaller compared to some others in the collection, which primarily feature players in fully elongated shooting motions.

It’s not nearly as big as the Wilt Chamberlain statue outside the Wells Fargo Center. Considering the place Iverson holds in franchise lore, should Iverson’s statue have been larger or placed more prominently at the arena? It seems like the fans think so.

Maybe a future AI statue near the arena is coming, one that will do him more justice in the eyes of the fans. For now, there’s this one, outside in Camden. Let us know your thoughts.

