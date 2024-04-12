Former Sixers star Allen Iverson fights back tears during statue unveiling: ‘It don’t even feel real’

It was a statue reveal celebrated unlike no other at the 76ers’ practice facility.

Members of the Sixers’ 2001 Eastern Conference championship team, NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, former four-time All-Star Rasheed Wallace, family members and friends were among the standing-room-only crowd Friday to celebrate the NBA Hall of Famer, also known as “The Answer.”

Sixers managing partner Josh Harris, co-managing partner David Blitzer, and coach Nick Nurse all had glowing things to say about Allen Iverson.

» READ MORE: Why is the Allen Iverson statue so tiny? The internet lost its mind but there’s a reason for its size.

“This is such an honor, man, and it don’t even feel real,” Iverson said while fighting back tears. “I don’t get nervous too much, but just seeing so many people in here that I love … just want to say all the right things and just want you all to know that I appreciate you all.”

The festivities continued outside, where the Sixers unveiled a sculpture of his iconic crossover on the 76ers’ “Legends Walk.” Iverson then received resolutions from Camden and Philadelphia before posing for pictures in front of the sculpture.

His sculpture was the 10th installed on the Legends Walk, joining Sixers legends Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Billy Cunningham, Moses Malone, Charles Barkley, Maurice Cheeks, Hal Greer, Bobby Jones, and Dolph Schayes. None of the others received quite the celebration Iverson’s.

On hand were family members and friends from Virginia, Philadelphia, and Charlotte, N.C, longtime season-ticket holders, politicians — including Camden mayor Vic Carstarphen and Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson — along with former NFL and NBA players. Former Sixers coach Larry Brown, former general manager Billy King, and former Sixers president Pat Croce were also on hand for the special moment.

“I just think that’s who he is,” King said of Iverson’s reception. “If you take Allen Iverson to North Philly, to the Main Line, to South Philly, to Jersey, he’s going to get that same reception. If he walks into any place, because he was the only player I’ve seen in Philly that brought all walks of life no matter your wealth, your race, your sex, he brought everybody together to support the common goal for the Sixers to win.

“And there was a love for him. Here’s a guy who had tattoos, cornrows, baggy shorts, [and] nobody ever did in the NBA. And he’s beloved by everybody.”

» READ MORE: Meet Fabulous Flournoy: Sixers assistant, Member of the Order of the British Empire, and former player coach

At the moment, King glanced at the names of players who have their jersey retired by the Sixers that included Erving, Malone, Barkley, Cheeks, Chamberlain, and Jones.

“Those are some great people there,” he said. “But I don’t think anybody has the impact [of Iverson], just seeing the people in the room and seeing their reaction.”

Iverson, an 11-time All-Star, played with the Sixers from 1996 to 2006 and during the 2009-10 season. He also had stints with the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies. Iverson briefly played for Besiktas Milangaz of the Turkish Basketball League in 2010-11.

The 49-year-old averaged 26.7 points per game in his career and carried the Sixers to the NBA Finals in 2001. Iverson was the 2001 NBA MVP. He was named the NBA All-Star Game MVP in 2001 and 2005.

His 19,931 points are second in franchise history to Greer’s 21,586.

“You cannot accomplish the things that I accomplished in my career and my life in general, you can’t do it by yourself,” Iverson said. “ … Just so many people who helped me.

“When you think about the statue outside, that’s a representation to you all people that helped me, to everyone who played a part in my development in my life. When you all see that statue, you can all feel good about the part you all did in helping me in my life.”

The Sixers will honor Iverson Sunday during regular-season finale against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.