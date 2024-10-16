Andre Drummond says he has ‘unfinished business’ in Philly and recalls his All-Star nod alongside Kobe Bryant

With the start of the NBA regular season approaching, 76ers center Andre Drummond joined Theo Penson and AJ Richardson on the Run Your Race podcast. The former Chicago Bulls big man talked about everything from returning to Philly to reflecting on memories with Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard, and Tim Duncan.

His Philly return

Drummond re-signed with the Sixers on a two-year, $10 million deal after a two-year stint with the Chicago Bulls.

In 2021-22, Drummond’s first stint in Philly, he appeared in 49 games, averaging 8.8 rebounds, 6.1 points, and two assists. Despite his production, Drummond was traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Ben Simmons-James Harden blockbuster deadline trade.

“Going back to Philly, it’s a crazy feeling because I feel like we had unfinished business,” Drummond said. “I don’t know, I just have this feeling that we’re going to be really good. We have a really good roster. We have a great group of guys. Most importantly, we have a great group of guys on this team that I know want to win.”

Drummond wasn’t the only offseason addition for the Sixers. The team signed nine-time All-Star Paul George, Caleb Martin, and Reggie Jackson, and selected Jared McCain and Adem Bona in the NBA draft.

“Bringing back returning guys, you know, obviously re-signing [Tyrese] Maxey, bringing back Kelly [Oubre], you know getting PG obviously is insane,” Drummond said. “And getting some depth on our bench with Reggie Jackson, Kyle Lowry. With Jared, you know, the rookie, and then the other big fellow that we drafted, too [Bona] and then myself. Eric Gordon too. And KJ Martin. We’ve got a great roster.”

Becoming an All-Star

The 6-foot-11 center is a four-time rebounding champ and two-time NBA All-Star, a title that means a lot to the big man.

“Once you get that badge, it gives you a different title around the league,” Drummond said. “Like, man, that’s an All-Star right there. It’s a crazy feeling because when you hear it, especially when you do it more than once, you’re solidified. Being greeted as an All-Star is a great feeling.”

His first All-Star nod

In his fourth season in the league in 2016, Drummond was named an All-Star for the first time as a reserve for the Eastern Conference. Drummond averaged 16.2 points and 14.8 rebounds per game that season, joining stars such as LeBron James, Lowry, George, Kobe Bryant, and Stephen Curry.

“That being my first All-Star, it was such a crazy, crazy feeling because that was the first time I was around all the stars at one time,” Drummond said. “And that [expletive] was overwhelming because I’m in a room with LeBron, Kobe, Steph Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins.

“This [expletive] is crazy. These guys got like four, five, six All-Stars already, this is natural for them. I’m walking around looking confused and asking questions I shouldn’t be asking.”

Drummond’s first All-Star experience also marked Bryant’s last All-Star appearance before retirement. Bryant finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

“The Kobe experience was crazy because when I saw him on the court I knew this was his last one so I walked up to him and when I gave him a hug I was just like damn, bro, this is a crazy moment,” Drummond said. “This is Kobe Bryant. And him just telling me that he was proud of me and that he’s been watching and that I need to keep going. Having him tell me that as a 25, 26-year-old guy, I felt like a kid like having a dad tell me he’s proud of me. It meant a lot coming from him.”

‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment

When Drummond was asked who gave him his “welcome to the NBA” moment, he responded immediately.

“Dwight Howard,” Drummond said. “I was sick, too, because I used to look up to Dwight Howard and after that I hated him. This was Houston Dwight. First-year Houston Dwight. That’s like fresh out of Orlando type [expletive]. So we know what’s that like. Him, Tim Duncan busted my [expletive] my rookie year. He [Duncan] used to give it to us all the time. He’s so good, man.”