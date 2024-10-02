Andre Drummond believes he's the best rebounder ever — and that's why the Sixers re-signed him

NASSAU, Bahamas — It’s going to take more than the reality that he’s no longer an NBA starter to shake the unshakable Andre Drummond.

Early into his return to the 76ers, it is clear that Drummond is not only confident in his ability as a rebounder but also wildly comfortable expressing it.

“That’s why I’m here,” Drummond said during Monday’s media day. “I’m the best rebounder to ever play the game. I’m here to do one job and that’s help this team win.

Advertisement

“You want me to say that again? Want to record that? I’m the best rebounder ever. Ever.”

» READ MORE: The Sixers are determined to keep Joel Embiid healthy — and that process starts now

Drummond has averaged 12.4 rebounds through 12 combined NBA seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Sixers, Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls. He ranks 14th on the league’s all-time list for rebounding average, one spot ahead of former Sixers great Moses Malone (12.2 per game). Another former Sixers great Wilt Chamberlain sits atop the list at 22.9.

But Drummond and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (20th at 11.8) are the only active players ranked in the Top 20.

And Drummond’s elite ability to track the ball made re-acquiring him one of the Sixers’ biggest offseason moves. They ranked 20th in the league last season with 43.0 per game. Meanwhile, Drummond averaged 8.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 17.1 minutes as the Bulls backup center.

He’ll have a similar role with the Sixers as Joel Embiid’s backup.

The hope is his presence will limit the team’s shortcomings during the non-Embiid minutes. As a two-time All-Star and four-time rebounding champion with 640 career starts, Drummond is recognized as league’s best backup center. He’s more than capable of starting when Embiid doesn’t play. Drummond averaged 6.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 18.4 minutes in 49 games — with 12 starts — as a Sixer during the 2021-22 season before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10, 2022.

“I’m just here to be a veteran guy to our young guys,” Drummond said. “Really help this team win. Take the load off of Joel and really just help our young guys grow.”

And he’s done just that since arriving in Philly.

The 31-year-old has been a role model and mentor to second-round pick Adem Bona, an undersized but energetic center. Drummond said Bona’s energy, physicality and athleticism remind him of himself. Like Drummond, the former UCLA standout attacks the glass and has a knack for the ball.

“I take pride in it,” Drummond said Tuesday of mentoring Bona. “When I got here, I pulled him aside and said, ‘I’m not here to tell you what to do or change your game. If you ever want any type of advice on what to do in the post, just ask.’ “And he’s done a great job of pulling me aside and [asking], ‘Hey, what you think about this?’ or ‘When you rebound, where do you go?’ I bring him in at nighttime and we work together, too, so our relationship is very tight from day one.”

» READ MORE: Paul George has grown to realize strength in numbers leads to NBA titles

But while he’s willing to be a resource, Drummond still has a job to do — and he didn’t back down from his statement about being the game’s best rebounder.

So how does he plan to share that skill with Bona and other young players on the Sixers roster?

“They get to see it live and first-hand,” Drummond said with a smile. “So I take pride in my job. For a guy like Bona, who’s next up to obviously to take my role later on in his career, he has a good guy to follow behind.”