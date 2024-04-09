Wells Fargo Center concession workers are on strike. What to know if you’re going to tonight’s Sixers game.

Food service workers at Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia have called a strike as they seek to negotiate a new contract with their employer, Aramark.

The 400 workers, members of Unite Here Local 274, walked off the job at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The strike affects only Wells Fargo, where the 76ers and Flyers play.

Unite Here will be picketing in the arena’s parking lot ahead of tonight’s Sixers game. Here’s what to know if you’re planning to attend the game.

» READ MORE: Wells Fargo Center food service workers are on strike

What time is tonight’s Sixers game?

The Sixers play the Pistons at the arena tonight at 7 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

Can I buy concessions at tonight’s Sixers game?

Aramark spokesperson Chris Collom said Tuesday that the company “has contingency plans in place to ensure our services are not interrupted and that the fan experience remains strong” but did not immediately clarify what the contingency plans involve.

“Aramark remains committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a settlement that works for all parties,” Collom said.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo Center, which is owned by Comcast Spectacor, acknowledged Aramark’s contingency plans.

“Comcast Spectacor is a pro-employee company with a long history of supporting unionized workforces and their rights,” the spokesperson said. “We trust that Unite Here and Aramark will work constructively to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”

Unite Here has asked fans to refrain from buying concessions in support of the union.

Can I bring in my own food and drink at the Wells Fargo Center?

The Wells Fargo Center does not allow fans to bring in any outside food or beverages, including water.