Sixers swingman Furkan Korkmaz, coming off a career-high 24-point effort in Friday’s 100-89 win over the Chicago Bulls, should have received extra scrutiny. But he Knicks seemed to forget about him, leaving him wide open on several occasions. Korkmaz responded by hitting 2 of 3 three-pointers in the first half. One time no Knicks defender was within 10 feet of him when he drilled a three. Korkmaz also used his three-point ability to draw defenders up and then drive to the basket. In the first quarter he used the Knicks’ aggressiveness to make a driving 7-foot floater. In the third quarter Alonzo Trier was too late closing on Korkmaz and he not only hit a three but also the ensuring foul shot for a four-point play. On the next series, Trier played him close and Korkmaz beat him off the dribble and scored on a 5-foot floater. In the fourth quarter the Knicks fell asleep and Korkmaz scored on an inbounds pass from Simmons.