What we do know is that Simmons isn’t that guy, and it might be time to accept that he never will be. The reluctance to shoot outside of the paint wouldn’t be nearly as glaring if he was an elite finisher at the rim. And that finishing ability might not be as big of a quibble if he made for the efficiency with volume. But there are too many games like Thursday night’s 125-108 victory over the Heat, when he missed on a couple of early aggressive drives to the basket and then spent most of the rest of the first half in a facilitating role. When you watch a 20-year-old rookie like Tyrese Maxey light up the scoreboard the way he did in the first quarter — a jumper from the baseline, one from the wing, another from behind the arc — you can’t help but conclude that the difference is their mentalities.