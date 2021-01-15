It’s fair to wonder about Ben Simmons’ psyche after the 24-year-old spent his Wednesday thinking he might have to move to Houston. But before we sit him down in a neutral-colored room and ask him to draw a picture of his emotions, let’s remember who he was going to be traded for.
Whatever you think of James Harden’s playing style, or his defensive shortcomings, or his age, or his lifestyle choices, or his beard, or whatever other nit you might find to pick, he is indisputably one of the most unstoppable perimeter scorers in the history of the NBA. He isn’t Michael Jordan or LeBron James, but he also isn’t Anthony Davis or Chris Paul or Jimmy Butler or most of the other stars who have forced their way to greener pastures over the years.
You can argue that the last time a trade featured a player so singular in his dominance was Shaquille O’Neal in 2004. Kawhi Leonard and Charles Barkley might beg to differ, but the point remains. Jordan was the last player to average at least 29 points per game in five straight seasons, and Harden is the same age MJ was when he came out of retirement and won three more titles. The Sixers can’t count on a similar talent coming available within the next generation, let alone the next two or three years.
So, yeah, maybe Simmons’ bosses were willing to trade him away. And, sure, he’s a bright enough guy to understand the implications of such a thing. But we should be careful not to overstate what those implications are.
“I just know when I was a bad player, I was never mentioned in trades,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “When I was a really good player, I was mentioned in trades. Unfortunately, that’s part of the business. I look at it the other way. That’s how I look at it. ... Like, man, I played myself good enough that I’m mentioned in trades. Now, I was never mentioned in a trade with a James Harden. I was never that good.”
Where Simmons and the Sixers go from here is a legitimate question. Rivers says all of the things you’d expect him to say whenever he is asked about the potential of his current roster. The team that we saw in the first seven games of the season looked like it was closer to legitimacy than most outsiders had been crediting it. With three elite defenders and a young, deep bench, the Sixers have a collection of talent in which any coach could talk himself into believing. They are a fun team to watch, perhaps even more so than they would have been playing host to Harden’s traveling carnival.
The big unknown is what the boss man thinks of it all. When Simmons’ name first surfaced in connection with Harden, general manager Daryl Morey issued a public denial that was surprising in its lack of equivocation.
“We are not trading Ben Simmons — he is an important part of our future,” the Sixers’ first-year president told The Athletic four weeks ago.
All indications are he meant what he said, mostly because of what the Rockets wanted in addition to Simmons. What we don’t know is whether Morey is sold on the Sixers’ ability to contend without a second elite scorer, or, if so, whether he thinks he can add one without parting ways with Simmons.
What we do know is that Simmons isn’t that guy, and it might be time to accept that he never will be. The reluctance to shoot outside of the paint wouldn’t be nearly as glaring if he was an elite finisher at the rim. And that finishing ability might not be as big of a quibble if he made for the efficiency with volume. But there are too many games like Thursday night’s 125-108 victory over the Heat, when he missed on a couple of early aggressive drives to the basket and then spent most of the rest of the first half in a facilitating role. When you watch a 20-year-old rookie like Tyrese Maxey light up the scoreboard the way he did in the first quarter — a jumper from the baseline, one from the wing, another from behind the arc — you can’t help but conclude that the difference is their mentalities.
That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Part of what makes Simmons such a productive team player is his willingness to play within himself. Losing his abilities as a defender and a passer, even for Harden, would have been a difficult proposition to swallow. At the same time, it will take a heck of a lot of defense and passing to beat a team that features Harden, Kevin Durant and, presumably, Kyrie Irving.
It’s a conundrum, one that will provide a continuing level of intrigue for us roster-management geeks. In a perfect world, Maxey will continue his exponential growth until we suddenly realize that the Sixers already have their second scorer. It’s a thought that seems less far-fetched with every game. On Thursday night, he led the Sixers with 13 of their 73 first-half points while attempting a team-high eight field goal attempts. He is unquestionably raw as a passer and decision-maker. That much is clear. But this was his 43rd game above the high school level.
“I just keep saying, and I’ve said it before, I like our team,” Rivers said. “I like the day after the trade, and all that stuff, that we are the same. I think that’s the best way to answer that.”
Like Rivers, the rest of us can at least talk ourselves into a scenario that involves the Eastern Conference finals. Add another shooter and perhaps a bigger wing defender and that might be enough. At least, until the next superstar becomes available.