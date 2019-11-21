Best performance: Ben Simmons hit the first three-pointer of his career, but the most impressive thing was his total floor game. He played 41 minutes and 46 seconds and coach Brett Brown said he probably played Simmons too many minutes, but it was tough to take him off the floor. He had an efficient 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting, but Simmons also had a season-high 13 assists, just two shy of his career high. He also grabbed seven rebounds, had a steal and a block, and was one of the defensive leaders as the Sixers were making their comeback.