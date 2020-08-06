From a technical standpoint, Embiid’s performance against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening was as impressive an effort as we’ve seen out of him in quite some time. He may not have filled up the stat sheet the way he did against the Pacers, when he scored 41 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and blocked three shots, but he passed the eye test in a way that bodes well for the immediate future. Whether he was hitting a fadeaway from the foul line or pump-faking and driving for an and-one dunk or stepping through a double team and hitting an open teammate in the corner, Embiid displayed a level of court awareness and body control that we’ve spent a lot of time wishing him to incorporate into his game. If you have yet to catch any of the Sixers’ first three games in the bubble, this is the one to watch, and Embiid is the reason to watch it.