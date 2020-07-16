Which brings us back to the actual debate, because there have been plenty of situations over the last three years where it has been painfully obvious that another position would be a better fit. I don’t mean that in a wholesale sense -- a player with Simmons’ size-to-quickness and ballhandling-ability-to-strength ratios are such that it would be ludicrous to confine him to the low block and elbow. The Sixers have won a lot of games over the last three years with Simmons as the team’s primary ballhandler, and a big part of that success is attributable to his ability to operate with the ball in his hands and his face to the basket. At the same time, there have been plenty of game situations where it has felt like the ball would be better off in somebody else’s hands. Last May, Brown decided to put the ball there, and it worked well enough that Jimmy Butler very nearly led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference finals.