Simmons left in the third quarter of the Sixers’ 107-98 win with a left knee injury and did not return. An initial MRI Wednesday showed that he suffered a subluxation of the left patella, which means the knee cap went out of the joint and came back into place by itself. A partial dislocation would involved the knee cap going out of the joint and having to be pushed back into place. Simmons had a follow-up examination Thursday before the Sixers practiced.