It’s not easy being as great as Simmons and constantly picked on because of this one little failing in his game. He doesn’t let himself laugh out loud about it, but he does smirk a lot. The questions make him shake his head. After all, he got to the NBA without a jump shot. He was the Rookie of the Year without a jump shot. And now he is a max-money dude without ever making a single defender respect his range on a pick-and-roll.