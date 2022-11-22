Ben Simmons is making Tuesday night’s game about the Brooklyn Nets facing the 76ers — not him.

The Nets guard tried to make that clear before his first game at the Wells Fargo Center since forcing a trade on Feb. 10.

“For us, it’s not about everything else that’s going on,” Simmons said. “It’s about us competing against the opposition, Philadelphia. So we’re here to get a win and that’s priority. So we’ve got to stay locked in.”

That may be tougher than it sounds, especially considering everything that happened during his tenure in Philly.

Simmons asked for a trade and refused to report to the Sixers training camp last season. Even after he arrived at the end of the preseason, he still did not play for the team. He cited his mental health as the reason why his participation in team activities was so limited.

The Sixers, in turn, withheld his pay. But in August, he and the Sixers reached a settlement on the grievance Simmons filed to recoup a portion of the nearly $20 million withheld for his failure to play in games.

The situation has made Simmons one of the most hated sports figures in Philadelphia. He knows that the Sixers’ home arena will be a hostile environment for him Tuesday.

Yet Simmons said he’ll be able to focus on basketball.

“I have to,” Simmons said. “If we want to be a great team, I have to do that. That’s on me to do that. Obviously, it will be a lot. But I’ve got to do that as a leader on the team.”

That hasn’t taken away from the excitement he has to play in Philly. He returned with the Nets last season on March 10 but did not play while sitting out the entire season.

“I’m so excited to play,” he said. “I’m so excited. This is going to be fun. This is going to be an opportunity for me. I’ve never been in this situation, so I’ve got to appreciate it and take it all in.”

Simmons knows it will be a hostile environment, even more so than when he returned last season because he’s actually playing this time. He also understands why fans are frustrated with him.

But …

“I can’t worry about everyone’s feelings,” he said. “… At the end of the day, I’m not here to make everybody happy.”

Simmons’ focus is on trying to help the Nets (8-9) extend their winning streak to three games — and enjoy the return to his former home arena.

“It feels good to be back,” Simmons said. “It does feel good to be back. I’m ready to go, locked in. So I’m ready to play.”