Ben Simmons’ departure from the Sixers is a sigh of relief for fans everywhere — even the guy who got Simmons’ face tattooed on his arm.

Dillon Schmanek, a Temple student and semiprofessional video gamer, regaled The Inquirer with the story behind the full-color Simmons portrait on his right arm after the exiled point guard began looking for a one-way ticket out of Philly last fall.

The Simmons tattoo, which Schmanek got in August 2020, is part of a sleeve of tattoos featuring iconic players and moments in the 21st century of Philly sports. Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins leveling Brandin Cooks in Super Bowl LII. Former Phillies pitcher Brad Lidge on his knees after delivering the final out needed to win the 2008 World Series.

Now that the trade has been confirmed, Schmanek is relieved.

”I thought it was a good trade,” Schmanek said, “and we’re gonna win the championship now.”

Schmanek was once a die-hard believer in Simmons and his role in “the Process” — whose members he planned to ink onto an arms-length sleeve of Philly sports legends. Joel Embiid may be the only member of that Process left, but Schmanek said it’s a new day for the Sixers with Harden.

As for the Ben tat, the fan still plans to keep it.

”It doesn’t even matter at this point,” he said. “It’s fine.”