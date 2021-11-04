Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 103-98 over the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: This was a tough one, because on a night with certain key players missing, Seth Curry paced the Sixers with a game-high 22 points. His 12-foot jumper gave the Sixers a five-point cushion with 10.7 seconds left. But I had to give this to DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls forward finished with 37 points for the second straight game. On this night, he made 13 of 22 shots and went 11-for-12 from the foul line.

Worst performance: Ayo Dosunmu finished with three points while making 1 of 3 shots and failing to grab a rebound or record an assist while playing 13 minutes, six seconds. The Bulls reserve was a minus 14.

Best defensive performance: Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle finished with three steals and two blocks in his first start of the season. He also was a game-best plus 13.

Worst statistic: The Bulls struggled from the three-point line. They made just 6 of 21 three-pointers, for 28.6%.

Best statistic: The Bulls were clutch from the foul line. They made 16 of 18, for 88.9%.

Best of the Best: Joel Embiid’s block on Rozen’s dunk attempt in the closing seconds. That was a spectacular defensive play by the Sixers center that clinched the victory.