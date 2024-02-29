Billie Jean King and APSE announce Excellence in Women’s Sports Coverage award

Tennis legend Billie Jean King has partnered with sports journalists across the country to recognize the nation’s best coverage of girls’ and women’s sports.

King, the Associated Press Sports Editors, and the APSE Foundation announced Thursday the Excellence in Women’s Sports Coverage award. The contest is open to all North American media organizations, including newsletters, collegiate publications, and freelancers.

Writers will submit a portfolio of four stories published in 2023 about women’s athletes, events, issues, or trends at any level, from the pros to youth sports. Entries will be accepted starting Saturday, and the deadline is 11:59 p.m. March 31. The fee is $50 and rises to $75 from March 24-31. An APSE-selected panel of judges will pick at least five finalists and a winner. The panel may also select honorable mention or special citation winners. The timing for announcing winners is to be determined.

King, the winner of 39 total Grand Slam titles and a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, has long been a prominent supporter of the growth of women’s sports and is a prominent backer of the new Professional Women’s Hockey League.

APSE was founded in 1974 and represents more than 170 publications, including The Inquirer. The organization recently recognized The Inquirer for its feature writing, soccer coverage, Eagles coverage, columnists, and digital and print products.