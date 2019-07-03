Free agent Boban Marjanovic will sign a two-year deal worth $7 million to join the Dallas Mavericks, according to The Athletic.
Marjanovic, 30, joined the 76ers at the February trade deadline in the deal that brought Tobias Harris and Mike Scott to Philadelphia. In 22 games with the Sixers, the backup center averaged 8.2 points and 5.1 rebounds.
The signing separates Harris and Marjanovic for the first time since 2016. They played together on the Pistons in 2016 and ’17 and were both traded to the Clippers in January 2018.
Since the free-agency period began Sunday night, the Sixers have re-signed Harris, Scott, and James Ennis and signed big man Al Horford, most recently of the Celtics, and Kyle O’Quinn. Jimmy Butler is headed to the Miami Heat on a sign-and-trade deal that brings Josh Richardson to Philadelphia.
