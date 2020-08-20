Big early development: Jayson Tatum got two fouls in the first three minutes of the game. Both fouls were not against his man but while helping on defense. He stayed in a few minutes before leaving the game. But on a Celtics team that lacks depth, that didn’t help having him leave the game before it was five minutes old and the Celtics down, 13-8. When he returned with 3 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first quarter, the Celtics were down, 27-14. What was key was Tatum didn’t pick up another foul before halftime, when the Celtics led 65-57 with Tatum scoring 18.