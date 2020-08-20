When Embiid is operating at this level, he isn’t just the best big man in the game, he is in his own tier. Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns might put up comparable numbers, but neither has the ability to single-handedly dominate a half-quarter’s worth of possessions in spite of his opposition’s complete awareness of the fact that his team has little choice but to ask him to try to do so. When Embiid checked out of the game for the first time, the Sixers held a 21-11 lead and he’d scored or assisted on 17 of those points.