Sixers guard Buddy Hield stopped by Beiler’s Doughnuts at Reading Terminal Market

Buddy Hield took a trip to Reading Terminal Market on Friday, working behind the counter at Beiler’s Doughnuts and making a few other stops, including at Dienner’s Bar-B-Que Chicken.

Hield, who joined the Sixers at the Feb. 8 trade deadline, helped package orders and interacted with customers during his 15-minute stop at the stall, according to Keith Beiler, vice president of operations at Beiler’s Doughnuts.

The surprise stop is part of the Sixers’ “Mic’d at the Market” video series, where players stop by Reading Terminal Market and collaborate with local businesses.

“I think it’s a good thing, it brings attraction to us,” Beiler said of the visit. “We’ve been on their social media, which I think is a good thing, it helps.”

Hield was the second Sixer to visit Beiler’s as part of the series, following Tyrese Maxey’s visit earlier in the year.

The Inquirer was on site to capture Hield’s experience at the market. The official video of Hield’s full visit is still forthcoming.

“Buddy helped serve some customers, he was eating a doughnut today,” Beiler said. “He was out there for maybe 10 minutes, 15 minutes, same with Maxey. He just ordered a dozen doughnuts and was taking pictures with everybody. Both extremely nice guys, very nice.”