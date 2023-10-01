Reports: Celtics land former Sixer Jrue Holiday in blockbuster trade with Portland

There will be no Jrue Holiday reunion with the 76ers after all.

The Boston Celtics acquired Holiday on Sunday in a blockbuster trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to multiple reports. The rebuilding Trail Blazers, who landed Holiday and several other assets from Milwaukee in exchange for superstar Damian Lillard on Thursday, will receive guard Malcolm Brogdon, center Robert Williams, a 2024 first-round pick (via Golden State), and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick from Boston.

The Celtics’ move for the All-Star guard helps them keep pace in the Eastern Conference arms race, and gives the Celtics a daunting big four of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, newcomer Kristaps Porzingis, and Holiday.

Holiday, 33, is a two-time All-Star and a five-time NBA All-Defensive selection, and will help Boston replace the toughness, playmaking, and defense the team lost earlier this summer when it traded Marcus Smart. Last season, Holiday averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds for the Bucks on 47.9% shooting, including 38.4% from three-point range. Holiday is entering the final year of his contract, although he has a player option for the 2024-25 season.

The Sixers were reportedly interested in Holiday, whom the team drafted in 2009. Holiday played four seasons in Philadelphia before being traded during the 2013 draft for Nerlens Noel and a first-round pick.

With star guard James Harden demanding a trade, Holiday would have been a natural fit as Harden’s replacement. The Sixers, who open training camp this week in Fort Collins, Colo., will have to look elsewhere if they are to add another guard ahead of the season. It remains to be seen whether Harden will report to camp this week.

Holiday did not come cheap for the Celtics, as Boston had to part with reigning Sixth Man of the Year Brogdon, its defensive anchor in Williams, and two premium picks. That said, adding a defensive stalwart in Holiday was a huge move as Boston looks to capitalize on its title window.