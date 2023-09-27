Damian Lillard isn’t coming to the Sixers — but Jrue Holiday might

The already hazardous potholes complicating what the 76ers hope is a road to win an NBA title this season just turned into gigantic craters.

The Milwaukee Bucks are now overwhelming favorites to win their second title in four seasons after acquiring All-NBA point guard Dame Lillard.

Milwaukee agreed to acquire the disgruntled player from the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday afternoon in a three-team deal that included the Phoenix Suns. In Lillard, the Bucks get a future Hall of Famer to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Meanwhile, the Blazers received Jrue Holiday from Milwaukee and Deandre Ayton and Toumani Camara from the Suns. Those players will be paired with the Bucks’ 2029 first-round pick along with draft swaps in 2028 and 2030. The Suns are receiving Grayson Allen from the Bucks and Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson from Portland.

Now, after this deal, one has to wonder how long the Sixers will hold onto their own disgruntled point, James Harden. A source confirmed the team is interested in acquiring Holiday from the Blazers. That move would somewhat narrow the championship gap the Bucks created with the acquisition of Lillard.

The move would also be a homecoming for Holiday, who the Sixers acquired with the 17th pick in the 2009 NBA draft. The Sixers traded the point guard to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Nerlens Noel and a 2014 first-round pick on July 12, 2013 as “The Process” was in its infantry.

Holiday, 33, is a two-time All-Star and a five-team All-Defensive performer. He averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals this past season and has created a reputation as one of the NBA’s best defenders, which would buoy a Sixers team that has struggled to contain on the perimeter. For the Sixers part, they tried to re-acquire Holiday on multiple occasions during his tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to sources.

Holiday has two years and $72.3 million left on his contract. He’s set to make a base salary of $34.9 million this season. With incentives, Holiday could make $36.8 million. He has a player option for a base salary of $37.2 million next season. He picked up his player option for $35.6 million in June.

Harden, who no longer wants to play for the Sixers, would be swapped for Holiday in the deal. With uncertainty currently surrounding his status, Harden could become a distraction if he shows up for Monday’s Media Day and next week’s training camp. So the team would benefit from making a deal with the Blazers for Holiday before Monday. According to reports, Portland is not done dealing.

The Sixers have been steadfast on only trading Harden in exchange for an All-Star player or assets that could lead them to that type of player. Until they make that type of move, the Sixers, on paper, will have dropped several notches behind the Bucks in the championship race.

The wheels on today’s blockbuster started turning this summer when Lillard requested a trade to the Miami Heat. The Sixers were among the teams that reached out to the Blazers about acquiring Lillard. The 33-year-old, who has four years and $216.2 million remaining on his contract, is coming off arguably the best campaign of his 11-year career. He averaged 32.2 points on 46.3% shooting — including 37.1% from beyond the arc — 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

The Bucks didn’t hesitate to shake things up and pair Antetokounmpo with another star player after he hinted on multiple occasions this offseason that he would consider leaving Milwaukee when his current contract ends after the 2025-2026 season.