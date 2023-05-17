Celtics kick off series with Heat as massive favorites to reach NBA Finals

In an alternate universe, this would be the reality for Doc Rivers and the Sixers: a home game Wednesday night at a raucous Wells Fargo Center to kick off an Eastern Conference finals series — Philadelphia’s first since 2001 — that has the Sixers as big favorites to advance to the NBA Finals against the eighth-seeded Miami Heat.

That was the fate waiting for the Sixers and Celtics. Get past the semifinal series, and destiny would be in your hands.

Of course, you know where things stand. Rivers no longer has a job, and the Sixers find themselves questioning what their future looks like. That Game 6 in Philly last Thursday night looms large, and might have decided some NBA history, too.

Boston’s season continued, and now the Celtics start the conference final series with Miami as a huge favorite to reach the next round and a smaller favorite to win the whole thing.

Celtics vs. Heat series odds (BetMGM)

Celtics -550 Heat +400

You won’t get many spreads this wide when it comes to series betting this late in the NBA playoffs. But that’s what happens when the No. 2 seed meets the No. 8 seed. The Celtics, last year’s NBA runners-up, have the more talented roster, with the star, Jayson Tatum, who torched the Sixers in a record-setting Game 7.

Miami has ... Jimmy Butler.

That’s been plenty in the past, and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has proven he can get the most out of his rosters. So, yes, the Celtics are huge favorites, but would it really surprise you to see Butler and the Heat push Boston to the brink ... again?

Celtics vs. Heat Game 1 odds

Point spread: Celtics -8.5 Moneyline: Celtics -375; Heat +300 Total: 210.5 points

Boston opens the series at home Wednesday night (8:30 p.m., TNT) pushing double digits as a Game 1 favorite.

The teams split their season series, 2-2. And you don’t need to look too far in the past to see what happened when the teams last met in the playoffs. The Celtics narrowly survived in Game 7 to reach the NBA Finals.

Game on.

NBA title odds

Denver opened its Western Conference series Tuesday night with the Los Angeles Lakers and escaped with a 132-126 victory.

Here’s how the odds for NBA champion look Wednesday morning at BetMGM:

Celtics +105 Nuggets +190 Lakers +475 Heat +1200

