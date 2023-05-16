The best social media reactions after the Sixers fire Doc Rivers

It felt somewhat inevitable after the way the Sixers’ season ended, but the news that the team fired head coach Doc Rivers was met with mostly joy from a Philly fanbase that was more than ready to move on after Rivers’ latest postseason collapse.

Additionally, there were reports on Monday that the Sixers could be forced to choose between Rivers and James Harden, who said after their Game 7 loss to the Celtics that his relationship with the now-former head coach was just “OK.”

While Harden still has a decision of his own to make this summer regarding his player option for the 2023-24 season, it appears the Sixers have made their decision, opting to go with the former MVP over the head coach.

Now, the immediate focus will shift to who replaces Rivers on the bench, and Adrian Wojnarowski has already thrown some familiar names out there, including assistant Sam Cassell, recently fired Mike Budenholzer, and Harden’s former coach in Houston (and former Sixers assistant), Mike D’Antoni.

But there was still plenty of time for Sixers fans and media members to drag Doc and offer their own thoughts on who should be the team’s next coach. Here are some of our favorites ...

Dancing on Doc’s grave

It wasn’t all Doc’s fault

Worried about what comes next

