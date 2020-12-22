Key additions: Guard Seth Curry was acquired from Dallas and brings much-needed perimeter shooting. So does Danny Green, fresh off helping the Lakers win the NBA title, along with center Vincent Poirier and wing Terrance Ferguson. First-round combo guard Tyrese Maxey of Kentucky has the ability to compete for rotation minutes and looked good in the preseason. Center Dwight Howard was signed as a free agent from the Lakers and provides a solid backup to Joel Embiid, especially on the defensive end. Tony Bradley, acquired from Detroit, gives the Sixers an option at the No. 3 center spot. New coach Doc Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey have given the organization two proven winners and fill two areas that fans had long campaigned for change.