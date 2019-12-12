The singular achievement of his playing career, though, happened not in Boston but during his two-year stint with the Sixers. Listed at 5-foot-11 but in reality at least an inch-and-a-half shorter, Barros in 1994-95 delivered an 82-game performance that ought to stand not merely as one of the best seasons of any Sixers player, but also as one that was ahead of its time in the history and evolution of NBA basketball. And it probably would, if circumstances and the passage of time hadn’t caused most people to forget about it completely.